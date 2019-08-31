Steven Snell, of Millsboro, pleads guilty.

UPDATE: A Millsboro man charged with kidnapping and robbing an elderly Rehoboth Beach couple has pleaded guilty.

According to police, in July 2018, 29-year-old Stephen Snell entered a home in the unit block of Cornwall Road and asked to use the phone. He then threatened the couple with a box cutter, forced them into his car and drove to an ATM, where he withdrew money from the couple’s bank account.

Snell recently pleaded guilty in Superior Court to first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, home invasion, second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He faces a minimum of 17 years in prison and will be sentenced by a Superior Court judge in October.

Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man after he entered a Rehoboth Beach residence armed, assaulted and kidnapped an elderly couple.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 28, at around 9:45 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to the M&T Bank at 19511 Camelot Drive, where an 81-year-old woman had reported she had been kidnapped and her vehicle stolen. She told police a man had left the bank with her husband in the trunk of her vehicle.

The vehicle was located parked behind the Subway at 19470 Coastal Highway. The victim's 82-year-old husband was located as well, but the suspect had fled on foot.

Further investigation revealed that 28-year-old Steven Snell had entered the victims' house, in Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club, through an open garage door early Saturday morning. Once inside, he made contact with the husband and asked to use the phone. After using the phone, he asked for water. The husband provided him with some water and turned around, at which point Snell grabbed him and put a box cutter to his throat. The husband suffered a laceration to his chin when a struggle ensued and he yelled for his wife, who was upstairs.

The victim came downstairs and Snell pushed her to the floor. He then obtained rope from a bag he had brought and tied up the husband. After taking cash from the husband's pockets and the wife's purse, as well as an M&T Bank card, he put the husband in the trunk of his own car and ordered the wife into the passenger's seat. He drove her to M&T Bank, where he ordered her to withdraw cash from an ATM, which she did. A witness spotted her trying to hold onto a railing and Snell trying to pull her back into the car. Snell eventually let her go and fled with the husband still int he trunk.

Shortly thereafter, the husband realized the vehicle had come to a stop. He was able to free his hands, locate a release button inside the trunk and exit the vehicle.

Neither victim was injured during the incident.

Troopers were able to identify Snell as the suspect, who was later apprehended without incident at a residence located in Pot-Nets Creek Side. He was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree robbery- displays what appears to be a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, home Invasion, second-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle and offensive touching. Snell committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $362,100 cash-only bond.