Delaware News Desk

Saturday

Aug 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM Aug 31, 2019 at 12:09 PM


35-year-old Ernest Johnson arrested

A Milford man was arrested on drugs charges.

Around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, August 30, the Milford Police Department’s Drug Unit observed 35-year-old Ernest Johnson walking in the 400 block of North Street. Johnson was wanted out of Kent County Superior Court on a capias for failing to appear for a hearing on a drug dealing charge.  Contact was made and Johnson was taken into custody without incident. 

During a search of his person, detectives found two-and-a-half bundles of suspected heroin (32 dosages). 

Johnson was charged with second offense manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to  manufacture, deliver a controlled substance. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $10,000 secured bail on the new charge and $100,000 cash bail on the capias.