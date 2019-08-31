35-year-old Ernest Johnson arrested

A Milford man was arrested on drugs charges.

Around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, August 30, the Milford Police Department’s Drug Unit observed 35-year-old Ernest Johnson walking in the 400 block of North Street. Johnson was wanted out of Kent County Superior Court on a capias for failing to appear for a hearing on a drug dealing charge. Contact was made and Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of his person, detectives found two-and-a-half bundles of suspected heroin (32 dosages).

Johnson was charged with second offense manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $10,000 secured bail on the new charge and $100,000 cash bail on the capias.