54-year-old John Norris, of Lewes, charged

A Lewes man was arrested in Rehoboth Beach after he was found asleep on a sidewalk.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, August 30, police were called to the intersection of Olive Avenue and Second Street for a report of an unconscious person on the sidewalk. According to police, they found 54-year-old John Norris asleep and were able to rouse him. Believing alcohol played a part in his condition, they attempted to assist Norris in contacting someone to take him home.

Norris was not able to reach anyone by phone and informed officers he would not call a ride service. He then attempted to leave, and police said they attempted to prevent him from doing so for his safety. Norris allegedly grabbed a hold of an officer's arm and would not let go. Officers then took him into custody, at which time he allegedly attempted to bite an officer in the arm and kicked another officer several times.

Norris was taken into custody but refused to provide fingerprints pursuant to his arrest.



Norris was charged with felony resisting arrest with force or violence, two counts of offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and failure to comply with taking fingerprints. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institutional in default of $4,500 secured bail.