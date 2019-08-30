In April, Marquis Harris, 23, pleaded guilty to shooting and injuring two people.

Marquis Harris, 23, of Dover received a 10-year prison sentence followed by two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to shooting and injuring two people, the Delaware Department of Justice said.

In September 2018, Dover Police responded to a large house party at the unit block of Nicholas Drive where a fight broke out and Harris shot into a crowd of people, hitting a man and a woman in the back, the Delaware DOJ reported.

Harris pleaded guilty in April to assault first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Deputy Attorneys General Sean Motoyoshi and Nicole Hartman prosecuted the case with assistance from social worker Kerry McElwee and special investigator Pete Fraley. Detective Stephen Boone of the Dover Police Department was the chief investigating officer.