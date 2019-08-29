The Ocean Pines Branch of the Worcester County Library, the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and Worcester County Health Department will host a free public seminar on how to maintain a work environment that promotes good mental health and reduced substance abuse, and how to spot potential problems, from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Worcester County Library, 10003 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Maryland.

The seminar will help attendees locate potential problems in the workplace and teach them how to defuse a situation before it arises. Narcan training will be offered at the end of the seminar to those who wish to learn. Those who would like to complete the Narcan training should email info@oceanpineschamber.org.

For more, call 410-641-5306.