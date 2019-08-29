Sen. Tom Carper, senior Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, requested information relating to the Department of Homeland Security’s involvement in assisting the U.S. Census Bureau in its constitutional requirement to conduct a count of the country’s population in 2020.

In a letter to Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher C. Krebs and Director of the U.S. Census Bureau Steve Dillingham, Carper points out that it is critical for DHS and the bureau to work together to protect personally identifiable information collected, stored and used by the bureau, and requested answers on how the agencies are working together to ensure that personally identifiable information will be secured.

“As you know, the Census Bureau is responsible for carrying out the 2020 Decennial Census, from which the data is used, among other purposes, ‘to apportion the seats of the U.S. House of Representatives; redraw congressional districts in each state; and allocate billions of dollars each year in federal financial assistance,’” wrote Carper. “The 2020 Census is the first to be conducted electronically. As such, measures must be taken to ensure the cybersecurity of personally identifiable information collected, stored and used by the bureau. It is critical that the information systems and networks that hold this data be continuously monitored for vulnerabilities, and that any discovered vulnerabilities be quickly remediated.”

“With the census less than a year away, I turn to CISA and the bureau for answers on how the agencies are working together to ensure that personally identifiable information will be secured,” wrote Carper. “I ask that you provide this information as soon as possible, but no later than Sept. 27, 2019.”

Full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2ztZ6DY.