The historic Newlin Grist Mill, 219 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, will host its annual Archaeology Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14, held in partnership with the Delaware County Planning Department.

Guests will discover the archaeological heritage that lies beneath by assisting professional archaeologists with excavation and cleaning of artifacts. This year’s festival highlights the industrial legacy of the area, to coordinate with Delaware County’s “Year of Mills 2019.” Local organizations will have displays of archaeological materials and information about excavations that have been conducted in the region, while remotely-operated vehicle demonstrations will show how underwater archaeology is done. Younger visitors can join the “Kids Dig” and pottery assembly activities. A food vendor will be onsite.

Newlin Grist Mill’s ongoing archaeology program seeks to evaluate archaeological resources and explore research questions concerning the development of the Newlin Grist Mill historic site while enhancing public knowledge and providing opportunities for the public to participate in the archaeological process.

Admission and parking are free.

For more, visit newlingristmill.org or call 610-459-2359.