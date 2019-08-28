TEDxGoldeyBeacomCollegeSalon

Goldey-Beacom College will host the first TEDxGoldeyBeacomCollegeSalon of the new academic year from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the International Montessori School, 1 Middleton Drive, Wilmington, on the topic of early childhood education.

Presenters, who will discuss current topics directly related to early childhood education, include moderator Michelle Shaivitz, executive director, Delaware Association for the Education of Young Children; Stuart Comstock-Gay, president, Delaware Community Foundation; Logan Herring, CEO, REACH Riverside; Caroline Jones, founder, Kind to Kids Foundation; Jill Slader, director, International Montessori School; Timothy Purnell, CEO, American Montessori Society; Lucinda Ross, incoming president, DEAEYC; and Dawn Alexander, preschool expansion coordinator, Colonial School District.

A TEDxSalon event is a monthly or bimonthly event that keeps the TEDxGoldeyBeacomCollege community engaged between regular TEDx events. This unique gathering allows TEDx organizers to engage in conversations about a specific topic. These programs are sponsored by the Goldey-Beacom College Doctor of Business Administration program and the college’s Entrepreneurship Club. TEDxSalon is a catalyst to share knowledge and camaraderie with the Delaware business and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The public is invited to attend. Cost is $20 per person, free for GBC students with ID.

For tickets and more, visit bit.ly/2Pk7zVg.