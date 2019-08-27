An all-time record was reached with 7,534 backpacks collected by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors and the Trident Group during Fox & Roach/Trident Charities’ 14th annual Backpack Challenge.

“We shattered our goal and are so proud of our sales associates, employees and executives for this year’s record-breaking results and making it possible for more than 7,500 children to start their school year with the supplies and confidence they need to succeed,” said Kassie Erb, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities president.

Since starting the annual backpack challenge, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has donated more than 33,000 filled backpacks and supplies for the school year to children in need. This year’s drive represents more than $106,000 in contributions and more than 2,200 physical backpacks donated. Collected backpacks and supplies were distributed by Cradles to Crayons to more than 175 organizations throughout Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Since 2006, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has collected more than 39,000 backpacks and supplies for homeless and foster care children in the tristate area.

“We are so proud to say that again, this year, we broke last year’s record,” said Barbara Griest, chief operating officer of BHHS Fox & Roach, Realtors and the Trident Group. “This is a testament to the generosity and caring of our sales associates, employees, executives, family, friends and clients.”

Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, a charitable foundation sponsored by BHHS Fox & Roach, Realtors, coordinates this project with the company’s sales associates, employees, and executives to partner with Cradles to Crayons. Cradles to Crayons is a nonprofit organization that provides, free of charge, the basic necessities to children living in low-income and homeless situations.

