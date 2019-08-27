Ability Network of Delaware, a nonprofit association founded in 1988 to represent community service providers, announced Aug. 27 that legislators, advocates, families and friends will join hundreds of Direct Support Professionals at the 10th annual DSP Day celebration, set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington.

At an awards luncheon held that day, DSPs will be honored for the role they play in providing human services to Delaware’s citizens.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Peter Leidy, an internationally known trainer, consultant and presenter. For almost 20 years, Leidy worked for Options in Community Living, a supported living agency in Madison, Wisconsin, that pioneered person-centered services in the U.S. His roles included direct support, service coordination, recruiting and supporting DSPs, community building and administrative responsibilities. Attorney General Kathy Jennings will introduce DSPs who received honorable mention, and will speak briefly before she announces names of this year’s nominees, each of whom will receive a certificate of recognition signed by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and and Executive Director Thomas Cook.

“Direct support professionals go above and beyond in their jobs every day, in communities all over Delaware, to support people with disabilities and those receiving treatment for mental health and substance use disorders,” said Cook. “They are an endangered workforce that is threatened by chronic underfunding by the state. DSP Day is an opportunity to show our commitment to them and to call attention to the need for full funding of all the human services provided under contracts with the state of Delaware to address unsustainable staff turnover and to increase program quality.”

The 2019 Champion Award will be presented to Sen. Stephanie Hansen. The following individuals will be recognized for their outstanding service: Rebecca Anderson with Autism Delaware; Jennifer Cossa with Easterseals of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore; Barbara Kurtz with Elwyn Delaware; Alice Mugo with Mosaic; and John Harris, Jr. with RI International. Each of them will receive a peer-voted award, which includes a $250 Visa gift card.

A DSP Wellness Expo will begin at 10:30 a.m., which offers services and programs that will benefit the health, family support and education of the DSPs who attend. The luncheon and awards ceremony begin at noon.

For more, email ashley@scribewise.com.