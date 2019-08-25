He allegedly stabbed his wife with a box-cutter

Delaware State Police are attempting to locate a Millsboro man wanted in connection with a domestic-related assault.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, troopers responded to the 29000 block of Iron Branch Road, in Millsboro, in reference to a stabbing incident. According to police, 30-year-old Exequiel Osorto-Garcia had an argument with his wife, during which he produced a box-cutter knife and stabbed her in the abdomen. He fled the scene prior to police arrival and has not been located.

The incident allegedly took place in the presence of the couple's two children, who were not injured. The female was treated and released for a minor laceration.

Osorto-Garcia has active warrants for charges of second-degree assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He is described as a Hispanic male, between 5-feet-3-inches and 5-feet-4-inches tall and between 140 to 150 pounds. No photo is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Osorto-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper T. Greenawalt at Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.