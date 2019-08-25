71-year-old found in Rosedale Beach-area marina

Delaware State Police are currently a death investigation in the Gull Point community in Millsboro.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, troopers responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Paleo Way in reference to an unresponsive 71-year-old male. The victim was located on his boat, which was docked at a private marina in the rear of his residence, along the Indian River. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science was contacted to remove the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman of the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-644-5020.