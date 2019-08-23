The Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, is honoring clay potter and monoprinter Mitch Lyons with a posthumous exhibition as part of the Distinguished Artists Series.

“Mitch Lyons: The Hand Translated” — on display Sept. 7 through Feb. 2, 2020 — surveys the developments and experimentations in Lyons’ 50-year-long career as a ceramist, artist and teacher, which included pioneering the clay monoprint technique.

“Mitch was innovative in so many different ways, and the exhibition aims to broadly show the breadth of that development,” says Margaret Winslow, curator of contemporary art. “My hope is that the exhibition brings an even greater understanding locally to just how innovative his clay monoprinting process is and how Mitch used that to extraordinary means.”

Lyons received his undergraduate degree in graphic design from the Philadelphia College of Art, now the University of the Arts, and continued his studies at Tyler School of Art, where he received a Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics in 1971. He worked as a traditional potter until 1980, the pivotal point in his career when he refined his method of printing directly from clay.

A well-known artist in Wilmington and longtime friend of the museum, Lyons’ impact on contemporary art in Wilmington began in the late 1960s and early '70s. He was involved in early activities at the founding of what is now The Delaware Contemporary and exhibited in numerous group and solo exhibitions throughout this region. In 2012, he gifted three monoprints to the museum, each showing a different stage of his development as an artist.

“The Hand Translated” marks the 50th anniversary of Lyons’ development of the clay monoprint technique. Work on the exhibition began in 2017 with Lyons’ involvement. After Lyons’ death in March 2018, preparation for the exhibition continued with the support of Lyons’ family and friends, as well as a community of artists and collectors who were moved by his work and mentorship.

The exhibition gives viewers a comprehensive look at Lyons’ processes and techniques as well as his final works of clay monoprints and pots. The works featured — prints, pots and found object art — come from the museum’s collection as well as private collectors and Lyons’ personal collection.

A documentary, created for the exhibition by the Philadelphia-based Senior Artists Initiative and screened outside the gallery, further captures Lyons’ impact and work through archival footage and interviews. In the fall, the museum also plans to host a studio class led by Meredith Wakefield, the late artist’s wife, and a demo series with Lyons’ former students.

For more, visit delart.org.