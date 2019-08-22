The Delaware Department of Transportation will install a new “stop-and-go” traffic signal at the intersection of Brackenville and at Mill Creek roads to improve intersection safety, with work set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 13.

Additionally, new “Red Signal Ahead When Flashing” warning beacons will be installed along Brackenville Road. In preparation of the traffic signal installation, DelDOT installed high friction surface treatment along Brackenville Road to improve motorists’ ability to stop.

Motorists should expect delays due to the presence of flaggers along Brackenville and Mill Creek roads for the installation of new signal equipment, signing, pavement markings and flashing beacons.