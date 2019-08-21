Nanticoke Health Services announced case manager Allison “Allie” Trice was named Employee of the Month for August 2019.

Trice began her career at Nanticoke in August 2014 as an intern from Salisbury University. In May 2015, she was hired as an extern with the intention of becoming full time as a maternal-child case manager on obstetrics and pediatrics. A year later, Trice became full time when she graduated with her master’s degree in social work.

Trice is involved in many projects focused on the OB population, including creation of a poster presentation on “Opiate Use with Mothers and the Effects on their Newborns,” which she presented at a national conference in Houston.

Trice earned her Bachelor of Science in family and community services with a focus on family studies from East Carolina University, where she was a member of the National Leadership Society. She earned her master’s degree in social work from Salisbury University. Trice is currently studying for her license, with hopes to pass at a clinical level and she is studying for her Accredited Case Manager certification.

Trice lives in Salisbury, with plans to build a home with her significant other in Berlin, Maryland. She has a golden retriever named Case. Trice is a member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, where she is part of the Shoulders to Shoulders Ministry.