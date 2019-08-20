Schooner A.J. Meerwald, New Jersey's official tall ship, partners with Zwaanendael Museum for summer programs and sailing trips in Lewes.

Johann Steinke, captain of the Meerwald, will read from his children’s book, “The Greatest Captain in the World,” Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Zwaanendael Museum.

The stories are written in real sailor vocabulary illustrated by drawings based on prints and paintings from the age of sail.

Steinke has lived and worked aboard a wide variety of ships ranging from large, steel hulled square-riggers to the world’s largest Viking ship replica. His program is designed to help visitors discover the joy of history, sailing and the sea.

Friday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m., historical interpreters from the Zwaanendael Museum will be aboard the Meerwald for a “Lewes Maritime History Sail.” A special seaborne trip with interpreters who will share maritime stories about Cape Henlopen including Cape Henlopen Lighthouse, the early Zwaanendael whaling colony and the sinking and recovery of the British warship DeBraak.

In addition, the Meerwald will sail morning, afternoon and evening on Aug. 29, 31 and Sept. 1. Afternoon and evening sails will be held Aug. 30. Visitors can help to raise the sails, engage in piloting the vessel and learn about the ship’s historic role in the oyster industry.

All depart from the Lewes Ferry Terminal at 43 Cape Henlopen Drive.

Tickets may be bought online: https://bayshorecenter.org/sailing-schedule. Buying in advance recommended, Zwaanendael Museum patrons can receive a $2 discount by using promo code ZDE2019. Call 856-785-2060 for more.



