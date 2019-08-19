$113,000 in revenue expected in three months

Rehoboth Beach will implement a three percent lodging tax beginning January 1, 2020.

During a September 21, 2018 commissioners meeting, the mayor and commissioners authorized a bill to amend the city charter to allow the city to impose a lodging tax of no more than three percent of the rent on hotel, motel and tourist home rentals in Rehoboth Beach.

According to the commissioners, the lodging tax is a more equitable way of recovering the cost of tourism services, rather than passing it on to residents.



The Delaware General Assembly passed a bill that authorized the city to impose the tax this year, and August 16 the commissioners amended an ordinance to create the tax. It will be applied to any reservation made in which lodging occurs on or after January 1, 2020.

In the Fiscal Year 2020, which ends March 31, the city anticipates $113,000 in revenue from the new tax.

Rehoboth’s lodging tax aligns with the State of Delaware’s Public Accommodations Tax, incorporating its definitions and exemptions. Click here for information about the State of Delaware’s Public Accommodations Tax.

The city will provide lodging operators with information related to the tax that is specific to the hotel and motel industry to help understand the new sales tax responsibilities. For more information, contact the communications department at 302-227-6181, ext. 522, or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.