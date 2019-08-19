Delaware Hospice will host the 15th annual Delaware Hospice Golf Outing at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Deerfield Golf Course, 507 Thompson Stanton Road, Newark.

Registration and range open begins at 11 a.m., a box lunch will be served at noon and a shotgun start is set for 12:30 p.m. The dinner and awards ceremony, including silent auction and raffles, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The afternoon event welcomes the community to help raise money and awareness of Delaware Hospice and their programs that are offered. Foursome and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For registration and more, visit delawarehospice.org or call 746-4535.