22-year-old Kiley Dippery, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, charged.

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested in Rehoboth Beach after a disorderly conduct incident.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, August 16, officers in the area of 143 Rehoboth Avenue heard a woman scream loudly. They determined that 22-year-old Kiley Dippery, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, had become separated from her boyfriend, and escorted her back to her hotel room and boyfriend.

Within minutes of departing the hotel, officers were called back because Dippery was again screaming loudly. According to police, she would not stop screaming and was placed under arrest and taken out of the hotel. While officers were attempting to place her in a patrol vehicle, she became combative and kicked an officer in the leg. Neither Dippery nor the officer were injured.



Dippery was charged with felony resisting arrest with force or violence, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct - unreasonable noise and disorderly conduct - creating a physically offensive condition which serves no purpose. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $3,200 secured bail.