Delaware schools, nonprofits and community organizations are invited to apply for a new round of state grant funds to support financial literacy education for people from all walks of life.

Since the state’s Financial Literacy Education Fund was established in 2010, approximately $2.2 million has been awarded to dozens of organizations across the state for programs that teach students to save at an early age, help coach families on the path to home ownership and give single parents tools for financial independence.

“We want all Delawareans to be set up for success, and financial literacy is one tool that can help at all stages of life — whether you’re a recent grad ready for the workforce, an entrepreneur with a great business idea or a retiree looking toward your next chapter,” said Carney. “With these grant funds, we will work with a variety of organizations across the state to meet people where they are and help guide them to a more financially secure future.”

This year, a total of $340,000 will be made available to support programs that meet criteria established by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner and the Delaware Department of Education. Funding for the FLEF is derived from a license fee charged to businesses that make high-cost payday loans and car title loans.

Successful grant proposals will approach financial literacy in ways that are proactive, preventive and forward-thinking. Programs designed to reach underserved populations and regions of the state that have had limited access to financial literacy services are encouraged, with special emphasis on reaching out to veterans, seniors and minority communities.

Schools recognized by the Department of Education and Delaware organizations with 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt status are eligible to apply.

Grant applications are due by Oct. 1 and must be completed using the form available at banking.delaware.gov. Forms should be emailed to Dawn Hollinger at the Office of the State Bank Commissioner at dawn.hollinger@delaware.gov along with any attachments. Receipt of grant applications will be confirmed within three business days. If applicants do not receive confirmation, they should contact Dawn Hollinger at 739-4235 and resubmit their applications.