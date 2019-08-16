Register online in advance for Thursday, Aug. 22, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the STAR Campus in Newark.

Sen. Chris Coons , a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Senate Law Enforcement Caucus with Office of National Drug Control Policy Director James Carroll, will convene local and national experts and stakeholders to discuss the current status of the opioid crisis in Delaware.





The conversation, Thursday, August 22, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus in Newark, will involve families, first responders, law enforcement, and the addiction and recovery communities. It aims to cover available federal resources, such as the Drug-Free Communities Support Program and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program.



Since seating is limited, registered attendees will be admitted first-come, first-served.



Guests are asked to register by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/addressing-delawares-opioid-crisis-tickets-69415001137.





