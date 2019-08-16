The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that, as part of continued Route 141 improvements, the Route 141 southbound ramp to Interstate 95 southbound and I-95 southbound ramp to Route 141 will close for reconstruction as part of the Route 141/I-95 Interchange to Jay Drive Project.

Work will begin on the first ramp projects at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 and will continue until late October.

The total project improvements include the reconstruction of six interchange ramps, construction of two new Route 141 bridges over I-95 southbound, constructing an additional left turn lane from Commons Boulevard to Route 141 northbound, constructing additional Route 141 through lanes at the Commons Boulevard intersection, pedestrian and transit infrastructure improvements and full-depth pavement reconstruction and drainage improvements.

The nearly $70 million project is estimated to be completed in spring 2022. The contractor for these improvements is the Richard E. Pierson Construction Co. The contractor submitted a bid of $69,915,319.13, the lowest of two bids received.

Route 141 southbound ramp Exit 3B closed to I-95 southbound detour route is state Route 141 Exit 2 ramp to I-295 northbound, Exit 5B ramp to northbound Route 141, and take northbound SR141 Exit 3B ramp to I-95 southbound.

For traffic on southbound on I-95 and I-495, north of the Interstate 295 interchange, motorists will take the I-295 North, New Castle ramp to northbound I-295, take the left exit ramp to US 13 Wilmington, take the ramp to US 13 South, turn left onto US 13 to SR141 ramps; North Newport or South New Castle.

For traffic on I-95 southbound, south of Route 141 interchange, motorists will take the ramp Exit 4B to Churchmans Road, turn left onto Route 7/Route 1 southbound/Stanton-Christiana Road, take ramp Exit 164B to I-95 northbound, then take northbound I-95 Exit 5A ramp to south SR 141.

Variable message boards and detour routes will be posted.