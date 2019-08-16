Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted sales associates in the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center for being the office leaders for the month of July.

Erin Doyle-Facciolo was recognized for listings. Licensed since 1997, Doyle-Facciolo is a recipient of the Sales Performance Award. She is a 16-year resident of Millcreek.

Jeff Bollinger was recognized for volume and units. Licensed since 1986, Bollinger is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a 20-year resident of North Star.

Team Endrich, led by Michele and Earl Endrich, was recognized for listings. Licensed since 1987, Michele Endrich resides in Landenberg. Licensed since 2007, Earl Endrich resides in Pike Creek. They are recipients of the Chairman’s Circle Award.

John & Mary Luca were recognized for volume. Licensed since 2005, Luca is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. They are 20-year residents of Pike Creek.

