Fully recovered, she needs a home

When Tuna was found, she had a three-pronged fish hook pierced through her tongue, cheek and lower lip.

She had the hook removed and made a full recovery at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Tuna is mild-mannered, but loves attention from people. The 8-year-old also enjoys the company of other calm dogs around her size. She would make a great addition to almost any home.

If you are interested in adopting Tuna, visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.

On Saturday, August 17, all adoption fees will be waived for a "Clear the Shelters" event.