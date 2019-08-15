Stolen card used at Hockessin pharmacy

On Sunday, Aug. 4, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Carousel Park, 3700 Limestone Rd., in reference to a theft from motor vehicle complaint.

According to police, multiple items were stolen including a payment card.

During the investigation, officers were able to locate surveillance footage of a suspect utilizing the stolen payment card at a pharmacy in Hockessin.

Anyone who can provide information regarding this investigation should contact Officer Christopher Hewlett at Christopher.Hewlett@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Citizens can text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE; you can also submit a tip online at nccpd.com.

Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit us on Facebook (IM) at New Castle County Division of Police.