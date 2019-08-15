The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Shellpot Creek on Hay Road, between East 12th Street and Locke Road, Wilmington, from 6 a.m. Aug. 19 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30, to complete a bridge replacement project.

The finished project will provide for two-way traffic and will be a two-span concrete girder bridge on piles. Additional work has included the removal of the adjacent abandoned steel truss bridge, placement of riprap for erosion, reconstruction of the roadway approach roadway and the installation of guardrail.

Detour signage will be posted.