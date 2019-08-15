The 24th annual Hagley Car Show, featuring “Rolling Elegance: Luxury Automobiles,” is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hagley Museum, 200 Hagley Creek Road, Wilmington.

Many recognized brands will be on display, such as Rolls Royce, Cadillac, Bentley and Lincoln. The Hagley Car Show will showcase more than 500 antique and restored cars, trucks and motorcycles dating from the early 1900s through 1994.

The Hagley Car Show also includes parades, a showcase of vintage jukeboxes, video simulators, pedal car racing and a festival food court. The show will be held in the area surrounding the first du Pont home, garden and barn.

The Brandywine Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Chester County Antique Car Club, First State Corvair Club, the First State Mustang and Ford Club, the Historical Car Club of Pennsylvania, Historical Vintage Car Club of Delaware and the South Jersey Region AACA provide support for the show. The antique jukebox showcase is made possible by the American Historic JukeBox Society.

Visitors can enter through Hagley’s main entrance off Delaware Route 141.

Advance tickets, available at hagley.org/carshow through Sept. 14, are $8 adults and $4 children ages 6-14. Tickets purchased at the door are $10 adults and $5 children. Admission is free for Hagley members and children 5 and younger.

For more, visit hagley.org.