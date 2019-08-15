Easterseals recognized the following top fundraising teams and individuals in the Easterseals/CAI Volleyball Challenge, who helped raise more than $300,000 for people with disabilities and their families.

Easterseals gave a special thanks to 2019 Ambassadors Jackie Witzman and her husband, Jack, and Isaiah Romeus and his family.

Top team fundraisers are Team Crisp, Captain Daniel Walker, of Wilmington, won a Barclays Lincoln Financial Field Suite Philadelphia Eagles pre-season game; Matt’s Lifesavers, Captain Kelley Welch, of Elsmere, won 20 tickets to a Blue Rocks suite; and Served Hot, Captain Jeremy Hannah, of New Castle, won a wine tasting for 20.

Top individual fundraisers are Welch, who won a three-day/two-night stay in Rehoboth Beach; Brianne Jordan, of Bellefonte, Team Crisp, who won a 30-minute helicopter ride where she can fly the helicopter; and Shannon Tumolo, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, Team Crisp, who won an overnight stay with jacuzzi room and wine.

“The critically needed dollars raised in the Volleyball Challenge mean so much to the families served by Easterseals,” said Christine Sauers, chair of the Easterseals/CAI Volleyball Challenge. “Once again, the challenge was a success for people with disabilities, raising over $300,000. Easterseals exceptional services and programs play a crucial role in increasing the independence of thousands of individuals with disabilities of all ages and abilities. Thank you to everyone for helping us support the needs of people with disabilities and their families in our area. Together we really make a difference.”

For more, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.