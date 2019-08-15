DuPont announced Aug. 14 a new corporate partnership with Habitat for Humanity International.

The partnership enables DuPont to support Habitat for Humanity home building projects with donations of energy-efficient building products while also providing employees with meaningful volunteer opportunities.

Continuing a legacy of impact started by the company’s Performance Building Solutions business many years ago, donated products such as Styrofoam Brand insulation, DuPont Weathermate Housewrap and Great Stuff Insulating Foam Sealant have become worksite staples at Habitat builds across North America. These products provide increased thermal, air and moisture protection, which lowers energy bills and creates more comfortable and safer living conditions for people around the world.

“Providing safe, affordable shelter is critical to many communities across the globe and we are proud to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity International to help them build efficient, sustainable homes,” said Patrick McCrummen, DuPont’s global community impact leader. “What’s also special about this partnership is that it offers volunteer opportunities for our employees to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives in their local communities.”

The company also actively supports major Habitat programs like the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project and the annual Home Builders Blitz.

“By partnering with DuPont, Habitat can better address the worldwide need for decent, affordable homes,” said Julie Davis, vice president for corporate and cause marketing. “Our goal is to provide peace of mind for homeowners through better, more efficient designs, and partnerships like this one help us accomplish that.”

For more, visit habitat.org/support/gifts-in-kind.