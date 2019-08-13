UPS officially opened a new high-speed package sortation center in New Castle on Aug. 12, adding approximately 70% more package processing power to support the growing demand of businesses and residential customers in New Castle County and across the state.

“This new UPS facility will provide additional pickup and delivery services to our customers in Delaware so they can focus on growing their business, while meeting their customers’ demands for speed and reliability,” said Trayce Parker, president of UPS’s Chesapeake District. “We are excited to bring more good paying full- and part-time jobs to the New Castle area, as UPS expands our presence as a partner in the community.”

Featuring highly automated technology that moves packages through the scanning and sorting process while capturing data to increase delivery accuracy, the new UPS package center is part of a multi-year strategic investment plan to grow UPS’s global smart logistics network. The center also offers new services and solutions like UPS My Choice for Business, extended pickup hours for Next Day Ground Delivery and expanded UPS Access Point locations.

The New Castle building construction incorporates Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design practices and has applied for LEED Certification, a further demonstration of UPS’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.