Several parents are coming forward to say their infants became ill after consuming baby formula that had been tampered with.

Here's what's happening, according to Houston TV station KHOU: People buy the formula, take it home and replace it with flour, then return the container to the store for a refund.

Typically, the station says, returned formula isn't put back on the shelf, but it appears that might be happening in some cases.

Madeline Roque says her 9-month-old daughter became ill after flour wound up in her bottle instead of formula.

"She was a completely different baby," Roque told the TV station. "She was throwing up throughout the day, passing a lot of gas. ... I just knew something was wrong."

Roque said when she examined the formula, she noticed it looked different than usual. She reported the incident to Walmart, where she purchased the formula, and the retailer said it is investigating.

KHOU says an Arizona couple was arrested in 2017 for running a similar scam at retailers there.

To be safe, always check to make sure containers of formula are sealed. Also, if the formula separates when mixed with water, there's likely something wrong, KHOU says.