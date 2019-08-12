The cyclist is a 24-year-old Polish woman staying with a host family in Rehoboth.

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist in Rehoboth Beach.

that took place on southbound Coastal Highway (SR 1) south of John J. Williams Highway (SR 24) at the entrance to the Royal Farms convenience store.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, on southbound Route 1, south of Route 24 and at the entrance to a Royal Farms convenience store.

According to police, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, being operated by a 48-year-old Rehoboth Beach man, was traveling eastbound through the parking lot of the Royal Farms at 18904 Coastal Highway. The driver stopped at the exit to Route 1, intending to enter the southbound travel lanes. As he waited, a bicycle was traveling northbound in the southbound bike lane of Route 1, approaching the Royal Farms.

The bicycle passed in front of the Royal Farms exit at the same time the driver of the Tahoe pulled onto Route 1. The car and bicycle collided and the bicyclist was ejected.

The bicycle operator, a 24-year-old female from Poland staying with a host family in Rehoboth, was initially transported by ambulance to Beebe Medical Center. She was later airlifted to Christiana Hospital, where she is being treated for head trauma. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Her bicycle was equipped with both a front headlight and rear taillight, but it's unknown if the lights were activated.

The driver of the Tahoe was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment does not appear to be a factor on behalf of either the driver or bicyclist.