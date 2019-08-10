Jason Conrad, of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, made the catch

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed a new state record in the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament: a 22-pound, 9.6-ounce false albacore.

The fish was caught on July 13 in the Atlantic Ocean by Jason Conrad, of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania. The fish was 35 inches long and had a girth of 22.5 inches.

Conrad caught the fish, also known as bonito and “little tunny,” aboard the charter boat "Canyon Hunter," captained by Travis Scott out of Indian River Marina. Conrad battled the fish for 15 minutes before bringing it into the boat.

The record catch was weighed at Hook’em & Cook’em, an official Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament weigh station, located at Indian River Marina, with the catch initially confirmed by Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Officer William Adkins.

A list of all Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament fishing records is available at the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s records page.