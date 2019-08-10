Susan Gay and Edward Chrzanowski won commissioner seats in the City of Rehoboth Beach election.

A municipal election was held Saturday, August 10, in which 701 people voted, in addition to 335 absentee voters.

Candidate Mark Betchkal collected 292 votes, Charles Garlow 252 votes, Gary Glass 328 votes and Suzanne Goode 122 votes. Susan Gay received 607 votes and Edward Chrzanowski 345 votes.

Gay and Chrzanowski will be sworn into office on Friday, September 20, at the regular commissioners meeting before they begin three-year terms.