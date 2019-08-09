About 470 people are struck by lighting every year in the U.S. and about 10% are killed. Be especially careful in Florida.

Two men were injured Aug. 1 in a lightning strike in Newark.

At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, New Castle County Paramedics and Christiana Fire Company were dispatched to the 100 block of Medley Drive in Harmony Woods for a report of a lightning strike with injuries.

Paramedics found a tree that had been struck by lightning and two patients under the tree, said New Castle County Paramedic Cpl. Yvonne T. Russell.

The first patient, a 31-year-old-man, was struck by lightning and was found to be in cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to restart his heart. He was taken to Christiana Hospital on a Christiana Fire Company ambulance. The patient was in critical condition at the time of transport, said Russell.

The second patient, 37, suffered injuries to his chest and leg. He was transported to Christiana Hospital on a Christiana Fire Company ambulance accompanied by New Castle County Paramedics. The patient was in serious condition, Russell said.

New Castle County police also assisted at the scene.