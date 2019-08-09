The Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, will host Trinidadian dancer and choreographer Makeda Thomas at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

During this 40-minute performance in Fusco Grand Hall, Thomas and dancer Dyane Harvey-Salaam will perform a contemporary dance titled “The Light Fantastical,” an exploration of Caribbean culture through dance. The improvisational piece is imbued with metaphor for art and technology that comes out of Afrofuturist culture — or more appropriately, “Caribbean Futurisms,” which considers how to reinsert the role of African culture into history, science and present-day art making. The museum is hosting “The Light Fantastical” to coincide with the exhibition “Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago,” which is on view through Sept. 8.

“The Light Fantastical” will be preceded by a special 20-minute performance by professional dancers from Wilmington’s Pieces of a Dream Dance Inc. A longtime artistic partner with the museum, Pieces of a Dream explores contemporary societal issues through dance.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with a curator tour at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 regular, $25 museum members and $20 students with ID.

For more, visit delart.org.