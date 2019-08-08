Fire Tower Road in Laurel

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation near Laurel.

Around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, troopers were dispatched to a private residence on Fire Tower Road in Laurel. A 77-year-old female had driven a 2012 Ford Escape across private property to a private dumpster. After coming to a stop, she got out and walked to the rear to retrieve some garbage that she intended to throw into the dumpster.

However, the vehicle had not been placed in park. When she reached the rear of the vehicle, the SUV began to roll backward and knocked her onto the ground, where she was subsequently run over by the tires. There were no passengers inside the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The victim was located by family members. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.