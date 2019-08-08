A Wilmington woman was indicted by the New Castle County Grand Jury for insurance fraud and other felony charges.

Theresa T. Milton, 44, of the 900 block of Clayton Street, was indicted on seven felony counts of insurance fraud, one felony count of theft by false pretense and one count of falsifying business records. An investigation by the Delaware Department of Insurance Fraud Prevention Bureau revealed that beginning May 4, 2017, and continuing through on or about the Sept. 28, 2017, Milton submitted false claims for emergency medical services to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware totaling slightly more than $16,000. She had falsified invoices for out of network ambulance services and submitted claims for payment for those services to Highmark BCBS of Delaware.

Highmark became suspicious of one of the claims and made an inquiry to the ambulance service. It was discovered that the claims appeared to be false, and the case was referred to the Department of Insurance Fraud Prevention Bureau for investigation. The investigation substantiated the false claims with fictitious business records, and the indictment was issued.

“The Fraud Unit of the Delaware Department of Insurance takes these cases seriously and actively investigates all reported cases of insurance fraud,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “We work closely with our partners at the Delaware Department of Justice to see these cases through, protecting consumers. A case such as this brings to light that insurance fraud costs everyone.”

Those who suspect insurance fraud can report it to 674-7350 or fraud@delaware.gov.