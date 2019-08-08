Wohlsen Construction Co. announced the promotion of Ana Collins from project engineer to project manager.

Collins began her career 10 years ago as a project engineer in residential construction and has since been working in commercial construction. Her experience and commitment to supporting Wohlsen’s project teams throughout the entire construction process have provided her with significant professional growth.

Her efforts to advance both her own career and Wohlsen’s is recognized through her promotion to further support Wohlsen projects as a project manager.

Collins holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a certification in project management from the University of Delaware.