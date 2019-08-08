In celebration of Junior Achievement’s Global Centennial, Junior Achievement of Delaware announced the creation of the Centennial Student Colleagues initiative in support of young people facing adversity, poverty, incarceration and other obstacles to success.

Fifteen Wilmington area high school students will be selected to participate in the yearlong initiative, which is aimed at improving employability and life skills through a series of Junior Achievement interventions focused on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness while simultaneously developing a network of relationships with potential future employers.

These student colleagues will work side by side with successful adult business role models to run their own business enterprises, manage budgets and develop networking and interviewing skills that lead to paid internships and paid part-time employment during the course of the program and $1,000 scholarships for continued education upon high school graduation.

The stories of selected student colleagues will be followed for the duration of the initiative and will be shared ongoing via social media and in a culminating presentation at the 2020 Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

To be considered, students must participate in the JA Career Challenge from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, during which they will experience a live networking situation with volunteers from Delaware Society for Human Resource Management and from various other local businesses. Students will then participate in group interviews and those advancing to one-on-one interviews will be among the finalists for student colleague positions and other awards.

This is a unique competition that will recognize the best networking/interviewing skills at the competition and will award student colleague opportunities only to young people who need to develop their skills and who are facing the greatest adversity but who demonstrate the determination and commitment to succeed despite their obstacles.

A condition for selection is that the student and their parent/guardian must attend the Delaware Business Leaders Hall of Fame induction ceremonies the evening of Oct. 2 at Wilmington Country Club.

To apply, parents, guardians, advocates, teachers and counselors may request an application form by emailing info@jadel.org with the subject line “Student Colleagues.”