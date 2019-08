USA Dance Dover will host a ballroom dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Ruritan Club, 29 Ruritan Lane, Viola.

Rhythm and smooth dance music will be provided by Mike Collier. Everyone is welcome. No partner or experience is needed. Dress is business casual — no jeans.

Cost is $12 per person, $10 USA Dance members.

For more, call 734-8794.