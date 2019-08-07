Team captains of Team Cancer and Team Cardiac from the Survivors’ Team Pickleball Competition joined organizer Vaughn Baker on July 26 to present a $2,000 donation for Beebe Healthcare’s new freestanding emergency department and cancer center, due to be completed in 2020 on Roxana Road near Millville.

The survivors’ competition was intended to show citizens of Delaware that despite cardiac and cancer events, with proper and timely medical care, they can return to an active lifestyle. The funds donated were raised from the pickleball community at a fundraiser at Big Chill Beach Club for the Cardiac vs. Cancer Survivors’ Team Competition.

“The participants in the Survivors Team Pickleball — all either cancer or cardiac survivors — unanimously requested that the funds go to the new Beebe Healthcare campus, which will put a great many more of us within the important ‘golden hour’ for cardiac events, as well as provide quality cancer care in a convenient location,” said Baker.

