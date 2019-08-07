Gov. John Carney joined members of the General Assembly and health care advocates Aug. 7 at Westside Family Healthcare in Wilmington to sign Senate Bill 35 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 92, two pieces of legislation that will protect quality health care coverage for Delawareans and Delaware families.

Senate Bill 35 codifies consumer protections of the Affordable Care Act in Delaware law — including protections for Delawareans with pre-existing conditions, the guaranteed availability of coverage, and permissible rating factors. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 92 will provide dental coverage for all eligible adult Medicaid recipients.

“All Delawareans and Delaware families deserve access to quality, affordable health care,” said Carney. “Both of these pieces of legislation will help us deliver on that promise. Senate Bill 35 will codify in Delaware law many of the protections in the Affordable Care Act — including protections for Delawareans with preexisting medical conditions. And adults on Medicaid will finally have access to affordable dental coverage, which we know is important to overall health. Thank you to Sen. Paradee, Sen. Townsend and all members of the General Assembly for their partnership on this important issue.”

“Ensuring that Medicaid patients can access primary dental care touches on so much of what we are here to do,” said Senate Majority Whip Bryan Townsend, D-Wilmington. “It improves health care access for working families, makes our entire health care system more affordable and efficient by expanding preventative and primary care options, and upholds human dignity in a small but incredibly impactful way. I am thankful for the persistent, people-first leadership of our local health care advocates, doctors, and experts and I thank my colleagues in the House and Senate for making sure Delaware finally takes this critical step.”

“Quality, affordable health care — particularly protections for people with pre-existing conditions — should be available to every Delaware resident, not a political football to be yanked out from under them when they need it most,” said Rep. Bill Bush. “By codifying key parts of the ACA, we are protecting this right for Delawareans for years to come, regardless of what happens in Washington.”

“Ensuring that Delawareans continue to receive the vital health care they need and deserve is paramount to my mission as Insurance Commissioner,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “Under this bill, Delaware guarantees that the most vulnerable consumers will continue to receive coverage. I thank Representative Bush and Senator Paradee for their commitment to protecting Delaware consumers.”