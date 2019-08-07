The Atlantic Club and the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction will host the Walk for Recovery, a 5-mile walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk, starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the inlet.

Teams will wear purple to celebrate and advocate for recovery. Proceeds go toward the Atlantic Club, scholarships for high school students affected by addiction, the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction and the ongoing fight against opioid addiction.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m., with the walk at 2 p.m. A $20 donation or pledge is requested, and the first 50 registrants will receive a T-shirt.

For registration and more, visit atlanticclubocmd.org.