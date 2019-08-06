Michael J. Wheeler, 39, is wanted by police for the robbery of M&T Bank in Middletown and also for bank robberies in Wilmington and Felton.

After a Middletown bank was robbed yesterday, police learned the same suspect was wanted for two other bank robberies.

On Monday at about 11 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a report of a robbery at M&T Bank, 399 E. Main St., Middletown.

Police learned that a man entered the bank and presented the teller with a demand note. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Through investigation and working with state police, the Middletown police learned the same suspect was wanted for a similar robbery about an hour later at Wells Fargo Bank on Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington.

Michael J. Wheeler, 39, was identified as the suspect in both robberies and was also linked to a robbery Friday in Felton.

Police are searching for Wheeler and are asking anyone with information to call police at 302-573-2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or see the website http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com