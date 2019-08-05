Suspect believed to have used different disguises during the robberies

Following a joint investigation involving the F.B.I., Delaware State Police and Middletown Police Department, officials have positively identified 39-year-old Michael J. Wheeler, of Wilmington, as the suspect responsible for committing three bank robberies in early August.

Wheeler is accused of committing the following robberies:

August 2, 2019, WSFS, 105 Irish Hill Rd., Felton (DSP investigation) August 5, 2019, M&T Bank, 399 E. Main St., Middletown (MPD investigation) August 5, 2019, Wells Fargo, 814 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington (DSP investigation)

Police said Wheeler was identified through a variety of investigative means, including photos from the crime scenes.

Warrants are currently on file charging Wheeler with one count each of robbery 1st degree and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, as well as two counts of robbery 2nd degree, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Wheeler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8566.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com