Author and historian Barry Sparks will speak about baseball on the Eastern Shore through the 1940s at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

Born in Cambridge, Sparks has authored books and articles on baseball history for more than 40 years, particularly baseball on the Eastern Shore. Sparks wrote “Frank ‘Home Run’ Baker: Hall of Famer and World Series Hero,” published in 2005.

In the early 1970s, Sparks wrote a weekly column for the Daily Banner focusing on local sports under Sports Editor and author Bill Mowbray. A Towson University graduate, he became a freelance writer and has sold more than 600 articles to publications nationwide.

Also on display is the Cambridge Baseball Exhibit which chronicles the history of baseball here from the 1920s forward. The MidAtlantic League batting trophy from 1929, won by Fred Lucas will be on display. This exhibit includes uniforms, photos and World Series artifacts. On hand, Curator and board member Donnie Davidson will interpret the exhibit.

The program is free, though donations will be accepted.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.