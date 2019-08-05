IHeartMedia Wilmington announced its 15th annual Miles for Military motorcycle ride to benefit USO Delaware is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Delaware National Guard Training Facility, 1197 River Road, New Castle.

IHeartMedia Wilmington’s on-air personalities Christa Cooper, Whiskey, Randy, Kat, Courtney and Benny Panella will host the event, one of the largest motorcycle rides crossing Delaware. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants will ride down south Route 9 and finish at Dover International Speedway.

“We are excited about our partnership with iHeartMedia Delaware for the Miles for Military motorcycle event,” said Bruce Kmiec, director for USO Delaware. “It has grown over the years into a household name event. We are floored by the amount of support we get for our current military and their families by all the riders that attend this amazing event. The money raised provides some funding to over 50 USO Delaware military support events and programs we hold each year.”

The event will culminate with a free Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway. Festivities will include live music from local group Party Fowl and DJ Rob Tyler, country line dance lessons with DJ Steve Carroll, face painting, a photobooth, cornhole games and demonstrations by the Dover Fire Department and the Delaware State Police SCUBA and Mounted Patrol Units.

Sponsors and supporters of the event include the Delaware Law Enforcement Motor Units, A-1 Sanitation, Budget Rooter, Middletown Tent and Events, Shamrock Printing, Where Pigs Fly, Hogs and Heroes, Pepsi Beverage Company of Wilmington, Sean O’Hanlon’s Dunkin' Herr's, Party Princess Productions and ASAP Screen Printing.

Registration is $20 per motorcycle/driver and $10 for a passenger, available online and the day-of the event.

For registration and more, visit ihr.fm/2MJyR4n.