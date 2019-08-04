56-year-old James Hamilton suffered cardiac arrest

The Delaware Department of Correction and Delaware State Police are investigating the death of an offender at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 3. According to the DOC, 56-year-old James Hamilton, from Wilmington, was receiving medical care in the infirmary for a medical condition when he suffered cardiopulmonary arrest.

He was pronounced deceased in the infirmary upon the arrival of New Castle County EMS.

Hamilton had been held at HRYCI since July 31, 2019, for violating probation on a possession of narcotics charge and related charges.

Hamilton’s body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. According to the DOC, there were no suspicious circumstances and no foul play is suspected at this time.