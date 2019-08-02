Two new and separate scholarship funds have been established at Delaware State University and Delaware Technical and Community College in honor of a past well-respected citizen of Dover and a longtime state legislator.

A scholarship fund has been established at Delaware State University in memory Becky T. Gates, a lifelong resident of Dover. Gates — who passed away in 2006 — was a registered and dedicated Democrat who held posts such as legislative assistant to the state House Minority Leader, White House Family Scheduler, a program and planning specialist and regional coordinator for the Eastern U.S. for the White Conference on Families, along with other career stops.

The Becky T. Gates Memorial Scholarship at DSU was started with $1,000 by Patricia Susan Slaughter, of Rehoboth Beach. She said the fund will be increased over time with the goal of reaching the $100,000 endowment level.

“Becky was my mentor and believed in the term ‘Fail Forward,’” said Slaughter. “If you experience a failure in life, get up and try again. This has served me well beyond my wildest expectations.”

Gates earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology at DSU; and her daughter Stefanie Seeman Twilly and her son-in-law Larry Seeman also earned DSU degrees. Gates’ career path included a period as the director of Project FAR — Freshman Attrition Reduction — for Delaware State University.

Slaughter also established a $500 scholarship at Delaware Technical and Community College in the name of former state Sen. Nancy W. Cook, who served in the Delaware General Assembly for 36 years. She said this is also a way to honor Gates.

“Becky was friends with Nancy and she always expressed how much she admired the legislator because of her deep dedication to the community,” said Slaughter.